A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault and robbery at a branch of Screwfix.

In follows an incident at the store in the Torry area of Aberdeen on Tuesday. The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

Police officers investigating the incident said a four-figure sum of money was taken.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "Thank you once again to those who have provided information."

He added: "I would still ask anyone who was in the area around the time in question and saw anything they think could help to call Police Scotland."