NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberlour Primary closed due to pupil illness

  • 22 February 2018

A Moray primary school will be closed for two days after 19 pupils were struck down with gastrointestinal illness.

Aberlour Primary will be closed on Thursday and Friday to allow a "deep clean" to take place.

Moray Council said the school is expected to reopen on Monday.

