Rangers and Fraserburgh FC have been cleared of any rule breach by the Scottish FA after fans were shut out of a Scottish Cup game.

Fraserburgh launched an investigation into whether fans had entered the away section of Bellslea Park for the match using counterfeit tickets.

About 150 supporters were shut out.

The SFA said: "Upon examining matters, the compliance officer did not consider that a breach of the rules relating to unacceptable conduct had taken place."