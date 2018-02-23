NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Road closed after car and bus crash near Ballater

  • 23 February 2018

A road has been closed after a car and a bus crashed in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the A93 at about 18:25.

The road was shut between Ballater and Crathie, near the Bridge of Gairn.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area and said the road would remain closed for the foreseeable future.

