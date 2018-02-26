Image caption The child fell from a window of flats in Invercauld Road

Council properties in Aberdeen similar to one from which a child fell from a window are to be visited to consider if more safety measures are needed.

The four-year-old boy was badly injured after he fell from the window of a communal stairway of flats in Invercauld Road earlier this month.

Aberdeen City Council then said there were no further inspections of other properties planned.

The authority has now said visits will be carried out to similar buildings.

A spokesman said: "In order to inform future decisions in relation to communal windows, we will carry out visits to similar properties to consider whether additional measures (such as panels to prevent access to sills) would be practical."