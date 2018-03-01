NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen bus drivers vote for strike action

  • 1 March 2018

First Bus drivers in Aberdeen who are members of the Unite union have voted for strike action.

The move comes amid a dispute over terms and conditions following a row over proposed changes to contracts.

Some drivers have been unhappy at the proposals, which include changes to pay and breaks.

First said it was "disappointed" at the prospect of industrial action.

