Man cut free after two-car crash on A96 at Glens of Foudland
- 4 March 2018
A man has been cut free from a car involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A96 in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened near the Glens of Foudland at about 13:20.
The man's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.