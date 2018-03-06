Appeal made after ATM theft attempt in Aberdeen
- 6 March 2018
Thieves fled empty handed after a failed ATM raid in Aberdeen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Spar at Clifton Road at about 01:50. The ATM was damaged, but nothing was taken.
Det Insp Fionnuala McPhail said: "In particular we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Audi SUV type vehicle, possibly a Q5 or a Q7."
It is understood the vehicle left in the direction of North Anderson Drive.