Aberdeen council tax to rise by 3%

Aberdeen City Council has agreed its budget for the year ahead, which includes a 3% rise in council tax.

The budget, put forward by the authority's ruling administration, includes additional money for roads maintenance, free school meals and a focus on tackling period poverty.

The local authority is looking to save £125m over the next five years.

Last month, it was agreed that up to 370 posts should go to save more than £10m in the next financial year.

During a meeting of the council, co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the increase in council tax was needed to protect frontline services.

The agreed budget will see 40% of the money raised through the increase in council tax ringfenced to fund school meals during the holidays, two additional children's mental health counsellors, free sanitary products in schools and the retention of pupil support assistants.

Parking changes will not be increased, and there will be a reduction in the cost of parking in the evenings.

An additional £10m will be spent on improving roads and pavements.

MSPs voted in 2016 to end a council tax freeze.