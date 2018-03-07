Boy, five, had knife in Aberdeen primary school
- 7 March 2018
A five-year-old boy had a knife in an Aberdeen primary school, it has emerged.
Police were alerted to the report of the small potential weapon - believed to have been brought from home - on 22 February at the unnamed school.
The boy is below the age of criminal responsibility so there will be no charges.
Police Scotland said there would be a multi-agency response and support would be offered to those involved.