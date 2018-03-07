A man accused of terrorism offences used Amazon to buy material which could allegedly be used in a bomb so he could hunt rabbits, a court has heard.

Connor Ward, 25, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

Mr Ward told the High Court in Edinburgh he bought a quantity of ball bearings before being held by police in November 2014.

He told defence advocate Drew McKenzie that he bought the items to use for hunting.

When Mr McKenzie asked him what he was hunting, Mr Ward replied: "For when I am hunting rabbits specifically.

"I use a sling shot and the ball bearings are a quite standard size."

Mr Ward was giving evidence for the second day during the fourth week of proceedings against him.

He denies two charges of breaching the Terrorism Act 2000 and Terrorism Act 2006.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Ward possessed "a quantity of steel ball bearings" and "instructions" on how to use the material in the "preparation of an improvised explosive device".

It is alleged that between February 2011 and November 2014, at Whinhill Crescent and Water Path in Banff, Aberdeenshire, Mr Ward "did with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engage in conduct in preparation of said acts".

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.