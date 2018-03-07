Boy, 15, charged over series of Aberdeen raids
- 7 March 2018
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a series of raids and attempted thefts in Aberdeen.
Nigg Bay Golf Club, the Bobbin pub on King Street, the Goals soccer centre at the Bridge of Dee, Murdo's Bar on Caincry Road, Kings Links Golf Centre and a Spar shop on Ashgrove Road were targeted in October.
The teenager will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
Police Scotland thanked people who responded to information appeals.