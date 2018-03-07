Barbara Riddel, 88, named as driver who died in crash
- 7 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 88-year-old driver who died after her car crashed on a Moray road has been named.
The one-vehicle accident happened on the B9117 Rothiemay to Keith road at Rothiemay at about 10:50 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the driver of the yellow-coloured Fiat Panda was Barbara Riddel of Knock, Huntly.
Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the car on the B9117 towards Keith before the crash.