Image copyright Hamish Partridge Image caption A temporary retaining wall collapsed

Work is getting under way to clear a road in a coastal village in the north east of Scotland after heavy rain led to further problems at a landslip-damaged slope.

A temporary retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - partially collapsed earlier this week.

Some households had to move but have since returned.

The retaining wall will be rebuilt.