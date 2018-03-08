A motorcyclist was clocked doing 137mph - almost double the speed limit - in Aberdeenshire, police have said.

A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged dangerous driving incident after being stopped by officers on the A96 between Blackburn and Kintore shortly before 14:00 on Wednesday.

The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Steve Manson, of Police Scotland, said: "A collision at this speed could result in catastrophic consequences."

He added: "The A96 has a maximum speed limit of 70mph for a reason."