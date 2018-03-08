A man accused of terrorism offences dedicated a book he had started writing to Muslims who were going to "soon suffer" their "demise", a court has heard.

Connor Ward, 25, from Banff, denies breaching the Terrorism Act.

Mr Ward told the High Court in Edinburgh he started to compose a work called "Combat 18 British Mosque Address Book".

He denies he planned any kind of terror attack.

In the title page of the book, the accused had written a dedication to Muslims which was shown to the jury.

It read: "This book is dedicated to all that follow Mohammed and the Islamic faith. You will all soon suffer your demise."

No violent purposes

Mr Ward told prosecutor Richard Goddard that the book's title was a "working" one and that he did not intend the information contained in it to be used for violent purposes.

He said: "That's how it sounded in my head. To me at the time that phrase was not a threat in the way that you are making it sound."

He also denied a suggestion from Mr Goddard that he was planning to commit an act of terrorism.

Mr Ward said: "No, I was not planning any kind of terror attack."

Mr Ward was giving evidence for the third day on the fourth week of proceedings against him.

He denies two charges of breaching the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Terrorism Act 2006.

The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.