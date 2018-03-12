Image copyright Miazek family Image caption Chloe Miazek was found dead in Aberdeen

A man has admitted killing a 20-year-old woman he had just met after strangling her during sex.

Chloe Miazek, of Kemnay, was found dead at flats in the Rosemount Viaduct area of Aberdeen in November last year.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard support worker Mark Bruce, 32, and Ms Miazek met by chance after both had been out, and went to his flat.

Bruce admitted culpable homicide and sentence was deferred for background reports.

He had gone to police and said: "I have done something terrible - I have killed someone.

"I strangled her, she is on the bed."

Image caption Mark Bruce admitted culpable homicide

Advocate depute Jo McDonald, prosecuting, said Bruce had placed his hands on Ms Miazek's neck during sexual intercourse.

She said it was accepted the assault was one which did not have the characteristics of murder.

Defence counsel Brian McConnachie said erotic sexual asphyxiation was something Ms Miazek had been interested in.

He said: "The accused cannot recall the specifics of what went on but it seems they had a shared interest."

He said Bruce deeply regretted what had happened.

In a statement, Ms Miazek's family said: "We remain absolutely devastated following the death of our beautiful daughter and sister, Chloe.

"She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today.

"Chloe was a loving daughter to Bob and Theresa, sister to Nathan and friend to many. She will be sorely missed."

Ms Miazek worked at Tesco in Inverurie and as a waitress in a Kemnay cafe.