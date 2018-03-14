Image copyright Fubar News

Aberdeen City Council is to proceed with the closure of a mothballed school which was destroyed by fire after the Scottish government said it would not call in the decision.

Cordyce School was hit by fire in November.

The site has also become a target for vandals.

The local authority said the school, which catered for pupils with behavioural difficulties, will now be officially shut from 1 April.

Three 15-year-olds boys and another aged 14 were charged in connection with the fire.