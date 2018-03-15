Image copyright Sepa Image caption The Aberdeen bypass is a massive project

The opening of the Aberdeen bypass will be delayed until the summer, according to one of the contractors working on the project.

Balfour Beatty's statement came in the wake of repeated attempts to officially confirm when construction of the project would be completed.

The Scottish government said earlier this year it hoped the bypass would be finished by the spring.

It has now said it is still trying to get an agreed date.

'Full update'

A government spokesman said: "The Scottish government continues to have discussions with Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) in order to achieve an agreed date for the earliest possible completion of this project, despite the recent insolvency of Carillion.

"We expect these to conclude shortly and will provide a full update to parliament at that time."

The ongoing work is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Scotland with a price tag of £745m.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown had said in January he hoped the Aberdeen bypass would open in April or May, but was unable to give an exact date.

He made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's rural economy and connectivity committee on major transport projects.

He said the collapse of contractor Carillion would have an impact.