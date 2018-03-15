Plans for Aberdeen bridge safety barrier
A planning application for a barrier aimed at stopping suicide attempts from a bridge in the centre of Aberdeen has been submitted.
Temporary fencing has been in place in front of the bridge parapet on Union Street as a deterrent.
The proposed Union Bridge barrier would be made from steel.
The council said that, if approved, the work would be delivered as part of the Union Terrace Gardens improvement project.