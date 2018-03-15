The oil price collapse did not cause enough of a downturn in the north east of Scotland to undermine the value of commercial property, judges have ruled.

Three judges heard an action at the Court of Session which was brought by the Assessor For Grampian.

It came after a number of businesses won a ruling by the Valuation Appeal Committee (VAC).

The Court of Session ruled there was no evidence to suggest there had been a material change in circumstances.

Lady Dorrian, Lord Malcolm and Lord Doherty heard the action earlier this year.

Some businesses won a ruling after arguing that the downturn in the greater Aberdeen area had been so severe it amounted to a material change of circumstances.

Representatives for the firms argued that the VAC should force a reduction in business rates.

The committee agreed and ordered the rates be cut by 16.5%.

In a written judgement, Lady Dorrian stated that there was no evidence to prove that the VAC were correct to make the ruling forcing a reduction.