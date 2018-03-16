Image copyright other

Bus drivers at First Aberdeen who are members of the Unite union are taking part in a first day of a series of actions over pay.

An overtime ban and several days of walkouts will culminate in a week-long strike from 26 March.

It follows a dispute with the company over changes to terms and conditions.

First says the move is necessary to keep its operation in the city sustainable. Unite said the vote for action was overwhelming.

First Aberdeen managing director Andrew Jarvis said: "I am disappointed that union representatives and their members have decided to vote in favour of industrial action which will inevitably impact on some of our customers."

Unite regional officer Willie Wallace said: "First Bus is arguing that they need these changes to stem the decline in their financial performance, but when Unite put alternative suggestions for making the savings to the company, these were rejected."