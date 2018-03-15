NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One hurt in Aberdeen bypass industrial accident

  • 15 March 2018

A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident on the site of the Aberdeen bypass.

The emergency services were called to the scene in the Dyce area at about 11:40.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had also been informed.

