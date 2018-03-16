Aberdeenshire Council has expressed "shock" after footage emerged of secondary pupils causing trouble at Peterhead Academy.

Footage said to be dated in recent weeks showed children standing on desks and fighting.

A council spokesman said: "We are shocked at the content of the video and are working with the school community to deal with this particular incident.

"We would encourage any parent who has a concern to contact the school."

He added: "We would like to reassure parents and the wider public that when instances such as this one occur, school staff take action to address the situation."