A man has been taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a farm on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Eight units from Scottish Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze which destroyed a building at Fowlershill, near the Bridge of Don. The building was used to store cars undergoing restoration.

The farm worker suffered minor hand injuries.

The B997 has been closed between Parkhill and Bridge of Don.

Image caption Eight fire appliances were at the scene