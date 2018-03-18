NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Farm worker taken to hospital with burns after fire near Aberdeen

  • 18 March 2018
Fire crews at the scene

A man has been taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a farm on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Eight units from Scottish Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze which destroyed a building at Fowlershill, near the Bridge of Don. The building was used to store cars undergoing restoration.

The farm worker suffered minor hand injuries.

The B997 has been closed between Parkhill and Bridge of Don.
Image caption Eight fire appliances were at the scene
Image caption Police closed the road to allow fire crews to work at the scene

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites