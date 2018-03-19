Police name victim of fatal crash in Moray
A 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving two cars in Moray on Friday has been named by police.
Iain McKenzie, known as Jock, from the Keith area, was fatally injured when his Subaru car and a VW Golf left the road on Friday afternoon.
His 27-year-old passenger remains seriously ill in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A passenger in the Golf suffered minor injures but has since been released from hospital.
The crash took place on the B9015 Rothes to Mosstodloch road near Orton shortly before 17:00.
One car hit a tree, while the other crashed into an electricity pole, causing power cables to fall onto a railway track.
Sgt Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.
"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle, or a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf, prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101."