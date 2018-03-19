Image caption Gary Clampett died last year after an incident in Fraserburgh

One of eight men accused of murdering a 39-year-old man in Fraserburgh has walked free from court.

Gary Clampett died after an incident in Fraserburgh last June.

Barry Martin, 32, was cleared of murder at the High Court in Glasgow after prosecutor Paul Kearney withdrew the charge against him.

John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin ,37, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin , 45, David Graham, 46, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, deny murder.

They allegedly hit Mr Clampett with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs, poles and a metal bat at Fernie Place.

The trial before judge Lord Beckett continues.