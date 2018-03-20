Image copyright Colin Keldie Image caption Noup Head, Westray, features in the grants

Almost £6m of funding for landscape projects across Scotland has been awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The biggest grant - more than £2.8m - goes to the North Isles Landscape Partnership, which covers 12 inhabited and 11 uninhabited islands in Orkney.

Callander's Pass on the edge of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and the River Garnock in Ayrshire will also benefit.

They will get £1.43m and £1.35m respectively.

Image copyright Keith Wilson Image caption A Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park venture is supported

The funding for the North Isles Landscape Partnership is to help safeguard its human heritage, natural history and landscape.

There will be training from Orkney College to encourage young people to stay in the isles, as well as a new trail to encourage tourists to visit them.

Callander's Pass will be promoted as the outdoor capital of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

And a series of initiatives along the length of the River Garnock will be funded, including tackling pollution, and restoring wetlands and wild flower habitats.

Image copyright Alan Kempster Image caption River Garnock initiatives are being backed

Lucy Casot, Head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in Scotland, said: "Our species and habitats are under constant threat, yet they make a massive contribution to our economy.

"The enormous pressures upon them mean that we have to approach landscape restoration and conservation on a bigger scale than ever before."