About 40 firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a farmhouse in Aberdeenshire.

Seven fire engines as well as additional resources were sent to the scene near Lumphanan shortly before 20:15 on Monday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a large fire broke out at Auchenhove Farm.

It took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control. No-one was injured.

