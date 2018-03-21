Image copyright Bill Harrison/Geograph Image caption The High Court in Aberdeen

A woman has told a court how she "froze" when a former Shetland councillor allegedly raped her in 1990.

The woman - now in her 60s - claimed Robert Henderson carried out two such attacks on her in the island of Yell 28 years ago.

Mr Henderson, 73, denies rape and sexually assaulting two girls in the 1970s.

The witness told the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen he forced himself on her, adding: "I just froze."

She told advocate depute Lisa Gillespie, prosecuting, that she was "absolutely stunned" and "could not believe it was happening".

'Afraid of consequences'

She said she could not push him off.

"I think I was just in a daze", she said.

She said she did not tell anyone as she was "afraid of the consequences".

She then told the court the same thing happened a week or two later.

Defence counsel David Moggach asked the witness: "You would know that something like that would have to be reported to the authorities?"

She replied: "Believe me I considered it."

She said that "things were different" 28 years ago and it was more difficult.

The trial, before Lord Kinclaven and a jury of eight men and seven women, continues.