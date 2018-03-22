Image copyright Ryan Main

A cross-party delegation from Moray Council is heading to Holyrood to tell Finance Secretary Derek Mackay how much the authority is struggling to balance the books.

Local SNP MSP Richard Lochhead set up the meeting in the wake of cuts recently confirmed by the authority.

The council will also use millions of pounds of its reserves to prevent further cuts.

Mr Mackay said he was looking forward to the meeting.

Councillors in Moray voted last month to raise council tax by 3% for 2018-19.

The local authority said the rise would generate an estimated £1.2m for services.

However, compulsory job losses are also expected after members agreed cuts of more than £6.5m in the annual budget.

The council said more than £4m from its reserves would be used to balance the 2018-19 budget.