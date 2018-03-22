Image copyright LDA Design

Councillors have agreed to visit Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens before making a decision on whether to allow a redevelopment plan to go ahead.

Glasgow-based LDA Designs already has outline planning permission for the work to regenerate the Victorian sunken gardens.

The proposals include new walkways, an amphitheatre, play area and a water feature.

Officials had recommended the plans be approved.

The site visit could happen next week.