Site visit before decision on Union Terrace Gardens plan
- 22 March 2018
Councillors have agreed to visit Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens before making a decision on whether to allow a redevelopment plan to go ahead.
Glasgow-based LDA Designs already has outline planning permission for the work to regenerate the Victorian sunken gardens.
The proposals include new walkways, an amphitheatre, play area and a water feature.
Officials had recommended the plans be approved.
The site visit could happen next week.