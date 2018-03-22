A man has been cleared by a judge of being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Lord Woolman told a jury there was "insufficient evidence" for the case against unemployed fisherman Craig Nicol to proceed.

Nicol, 34, from Peterhead, who has spent some six months in custody since his arrest, was formally acquitted.

He had been accused of being in a gang which allegedly brought heroin and crack cocaine into Scotland.

The drugs had a street value in excess of £65,000.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston heard evidence Nicol was a passenger in a car driven by drugs trafficker Shaun McCafferty.

Dummy drugs package

A single fingerprint of his was found on a dummy drugs package police used in a bid to disrupt the Liverpool-based operation.

But after listening to legal submissions from both the Crown and the defence, Lord Woolman told the court the case could not proceed.

McCafferty's DNA and fingerprints were found on bags containing the controlled drugs in rural Aberdeenshire.

Last year McCafferty, 30, of Liverpool, admitted being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

He was jailed for 40 months at the High Court in Edinburgh in December.