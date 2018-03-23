Teen sentenced for St Magnus Cathedral vandalism
- 23 March 2018
A teenager has been sentenced to 10 months for breaking into Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral, vandalism inside the church, and carrying a knife.
Anton Rodwell, 19, had admitted the charges at an earlier hearing at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.
The sentence on Thursday was backdated to 13 November when Rodwell was arrested.
He was admonished on other charges relating to damage to shops and cars in the town.