The publisher of the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers is to move its operations back to Aberdeen's city centre after a long absence.

Aberdeen Journals has agreed to move into the new £107m Marischal Square development in late summer.

The Press and Journal said the offices were "just a stone's throw" from the publisher's former Broad Street home.

The Aberdeen Journals building there was demolished in 1970 to make way for the current city council chambers.

It then moved its base to the Lang Stracht in Mastrick.

Aberdeen Journals, which is owned by Dundee-based DC Thomson, will take the top floor of 1 Marischal Square, housing more than 200 staff from editorial, digital, advertising, newspaper sales, marketing and commercial.

