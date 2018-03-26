Aberdeen bus driver strike action continuing
- 26 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Further strikes by bus drivers in Aberdeen are taking place this week.
Members of the Unite union at First Aberdeen have already staged a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over changes to pay and conditions.
Fresh discussions between both sides broke down on Friday.
The union is threatening continuous weeks of strikes next month in protest at a contract offer made by the firm. The company has insisted the contract changes are necessary.