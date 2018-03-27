Fresh talks aimed at bringing an end to a strike by bus drivers in Aberdeen have broken down without agreement.

Members of the Unite union at First Aberdeen are taking part in a week-long stoppage over proposed changes to their contracts.

It follows a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over changes to pay and conditions.

Management at First met with representatives of Unite again on Tuesday but could not reach agreement.

Andrew Jarvis of First Bus said he hoped the two sides were closing in on an agreement.

Unite said a meeting of drivers was planned for Thursday to discuss further possible action.