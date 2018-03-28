Image copyright LDA Design

Councillors will visit Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens before deciding whether to allow a major redevelopment.

Glasgow-based LDA Designs already has outline planning permission for the work to regenerate the sunken gardens.

The £25m proposals include new walkways, an amphitheatre, a play area, cafe, water feature, and refurbished toilets.

Officials recommended that councillors approve the application but the ruling was delayed.

This was to allow the development management committee to visit the site on Wednesday.