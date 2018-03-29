Striking First Aberdeen bus drivers to discuss next step
- 29 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Bus drivers involved in a strike at First Aberdeen are to meet to discuss the latest moves in the dispute.
Members of the Unite union have been taking part in stoppages over proposed changes to their contracts.
Both sides have said they could be close to agreement, but the threat of an indefinite strike beginning next week remains.
The current week-long stoppage is scheduled to end on Saturday. More action is due to begin on 6 April.