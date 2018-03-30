Image copyright Station Hotel

Police have started an investigation into whether an Aberdeenshire hotel was the target of a failed petrol bomb attack.

A window was smashed at the Station Hotel in Insch. A container of petrol and a length of rag were discovered later.

The incident happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

No-one was injured, and the petrol did not ignite. The hotel's owners said it was "a sickening criminal act".

On their Facebook page, they said a five-litre container full of fuel with a cloth tied around the handle had been thrown into the building.

They urged anyone with information to contact police, and promised that a "substantial" reward was on offer.