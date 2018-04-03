NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over cash machine raid in Aberdeen

  • 3 April 2018
ATM damage

A man has been charged after an attempted ATM raid in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at the Spar at Clifton Road in the early hours of 6 March.

The ATM was damaged, but nothing was taken.

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

