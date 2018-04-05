Image copyright Miazek family Image caption Chloe Miazek was found dead in a bed

A man who admitted killing a 20-year-old woman he had just met after strangling her during sex has been jailed for six years.

Chloe Miazek, from Kemnay, was found dead at flats in the Rosemount Viaduct area of Aberdeen in November last year.

Support worker Mark Bruce, 32, and Ms Miazek met by chance after both had been out, and went to his flat.

Bruce earlier admitted culpable homicide, and was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Image caption Mark Bruce earlier admitted culpable homicide

The High Court in Aberdeen earlier heard Bruce had placed his hands on Ms Miazek's neck during sexual intercourse.

Defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC told Lord Kinclaven that Bruce was sorry for what he had done.

The defence counsel also told the judge that Bruce recognised the "catastrophic" impact his actions had on his victim's family and friends.

He said: "He did not intend her to die."

'Loving girl'

However Lord Kinclaven told Bruce that the only sentence available to him was a prison sentence.

He said: "You have been convicted of culpable homicide. There is no other way to deal with you."

Following the sentencing, Ms Miazek's family said in a statement: "No matter the outcome today or what has been said in court, Chloe - our beautiful daughter - was a young girl in the prime of her life who did not deserve to die.

"She was thoughtful, caring and intelligent and was loved dearly by her entire family and many friends.

"Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare, but it's a reality we now face. We will always remember Chloe for the loving girl she was and will forever try to keep that memory alive."

Ms Miazek worked at Tesco in Inverurie and as a waitress in a Kemnay cafe.