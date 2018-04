Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Daniela Do Vale Goncalves and Mark Hendry are from Fraserburgh

Police have appealed for help to trace a family from Fraserburgh.

Officers want to find Mark Hendry and Daniela Do Vale Goncalves, who are both 21, and their two children, Mark Hendry Jnr, aged 15 months, and two-month-old Chantelle Hendry.

Ms Goncalves and the girl have not been seen for two weeks. Mr Hendry and the boy were last seen on Wednesday.

Police are checking airports and investigating social media posts in an effort to find the family.