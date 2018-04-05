All-out strike action by bus drivers in Aberdeen due to begin on Friday has been suspended.

First Aberdeen and the Unite union have been in negotiations with the conciliation service Acas over proposed changes to drivers contracts.

The bus company has made a new offer which drivers will be asked to vote on.

Unite said there had been been a "significant enough shift" in the company's position to justify putting the new offer to drivers.

First said it was pleased indefinite industrial action had been suspended to allow the offer to be put to drivers.

Talks involving the company, Unite and Acas had resumed on Thursday after beginning on Wednesday morning.