NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman in hospital after falling from Aberdeen lion memorial

  • 6 April 2018
War memorial Image copyright Google

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after falling from a granite lion war memorial in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to the Schoolhill incident shortly before 02:15 on Friday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses.

