Image caption Gary Clampett died last year after an incident in Fraserburgh

A murder accused has told a jury he did not play any part in the death of a 39-year-old man in Fraserburgh.

Seven men deny murdering Gary Clampett by attacking him with an array of weapons last June.

Gary Martin, 37, said it was "absolutely terrifying" to be on trial for the crime.

John Henderson, 47, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin, 45, David Graham, 46, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, are the other six accused on trial.

They allegedly hit Mr Clampett with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs, poles and a metal bat at Fernie Place on 18 June.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard that Mr Clampett died from blood loss after a knife wound.

Mr Martin's co-accused Mr Henderson denies murder, but admits stabbing Mr Clampett.

Mr Martin was asked: "Did you play any part in the death of Mr Clampett?"

He replied: "No."

He was then asked: "What is it like to sit in the dock in the High Court in Glasgow accused of a murder you did not commit?"

Mr Martin replied: "Absolutely terrifying."

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.