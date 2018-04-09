Bus drivers at First Aberdeen are being balloted on new terms and conditions, with a result expected later.

If they reject the offer they will return to the picket line on Wednesday.

All out strike action was suspended last week after a new deal was put on the table following talks involving conciliation service ACAS.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of the ongoing industrial action has been having on local businesses in Aberdeen.

Unite said last week there had been been a "significant enough shift" in the company's position to justify putting the new offer to drivers.

First said it was pleased indefinite industrial action had been suspended to allow the offer to be put to drivers.

Strike action began last month, escalating from 24 hour stoppages, to a week-long walk out.

The result of the ballot is expected late on Monday afternoon.