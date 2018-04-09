NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Emergency crews called to 'partial building collapse' in Aberdeen

  • 9 April 2018

Emergency services have been called to reports of a partial building collapse in Aberdeen.

Several fire engines, including a major incident unit, are being sent to the scene at Charleston Road in Cove.

It is understood the incident involves the roof of a house.

A man is believed to have been injured.

