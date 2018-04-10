Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I didn't do anything wrong that night'

A man convicted of the violent rape of a young woman in Aberdeen city centre has been jailed for 10 years.

Alasdair McDonald, 49, attacked his victim in Union Terrace Gardens in January 2016.

Katie Johnston, who is now 23, later waived her right to anonymity to speak to BBC Scotland about her ordeal.

McDonald had admitted sexual assault but denied rape. A jury at the High Court in Glasgow convicted him of the rape charge.

Image caption A major investigation was launched after Katie Johnston was attacked

He was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Arthurson ordered McDonald to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

'It does work'

Ms Johnston earlier told BBC Scotland: "I understand it was careless to go into the gardens at that time.

"But people should have the right to walk anywhere they want in a public place without the fear of being attacked."

She urged other victims of sexual assault to contact police.

She said: "I didn't do anything wrong that night.

"Sometimes victims are ashamed to come forward, or scared because they don't know what will happen or they don't think the police will believe them, but I am proof that it does work in the end."

'No alternative'

Judge Lord Arthurson said: "I have had the opportunity to consider a victim impact statement in this case.

"It is plain to me that your crime, which upon your conviction I described to you as abhorrent, has had a profound and traumatic impact upon your victim.

"There is no alternative to the imposition of a very substantial custodial disposal in your case."