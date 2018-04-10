Image copyright AFP

Energy giant BP is to develop two new North Sea fields capable of producing up to 30,000 barrels of oil a day, the company has announced.

Alligin, west of Shetland, and Vorlich - in the central North Sea - are expected to come on stream in 2020.

BP said investment in the fields would total about £420m.

BP said Alligin and Vorlich would lead to "significant production gains" and further demonstrated a commitment to the North Sea.

BP and Shell each hold 50% stakes in Alligin, while BP has 66% of Vorlich alongside Ithaca Energy's 34% share.